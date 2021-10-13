KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A banquet hall in Homewood was raided and ordered to shut down.

After a raid by the Nuisance Bar Task Force, the Victory Banquet Hall on Bennett Street was ordered to close.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the business was operating without a valid health permit, and there were other food and health violations.

All of the Victory Banquet Hall’s non-fixed assets were also confiscated.

The business was shut down for operating without a health permit in November of last year.