By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A banquet hall in Homewood was raided and ordered to shut down.
After a raid by the Nuisance Bar Task Force, the Victory Banquet Hall on Bennett Street was ordered to close.
The Allegheny County Health Department says the business was operating without a valid health permit, and there were other food and health violations.
All of the Victory Banquet Hall's non-fixed assets were also confiscated.
The business was shut down for operating without a health permit in November of last year.