Filed Under:Fatal Shooting Sheraden, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say Jamil Malik Lee and Jahli Woods have been charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. Both are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

On April 9, a man was shot in the head on the 2700 block of Stafford Street. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.