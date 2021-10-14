By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police have arrested one man and are searching for another who are both accused of taking items from several vehicles.
The thefts occurred overnight in Bethel Park’s Oakhurst neighborhood last week, according to police.
Police say that the suspects, 30-year-old Charles Trout and 36-year-old Nicholas Ehrhart, were hiding in a cemetery when officers found them on Thursday, October 7.

The officers arrested Ehrhart, who is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
Trout fled the scene and remains at large, and police have issued a felony warrant.
Both suspects are facing charges of Theft from Motor Vehicles, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Attempt, Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime and Defiant Trespass.
Police ask anyone to contact the department at crimewatch@bethelpark.net or the anonymous tip line 412-851-BPPD (2773) if they know anything about where Trout might be.