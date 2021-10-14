By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When three Pennsylvania colleges merge into one, it’ll be called Pennsylvania Western University.

The name, also known as PennWest for short, was announced Thursday. Students and employees at the three universities are now invited to help pick a design.

“We need a name that will be clear, distinctive and easy to remember, especially for prospective students and their families,” Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson said in a news release. “We market-tested several options, and PennWest was the name that really stood out.”

In July, the Pennsylvania Board of Governors unanimously voted to integrate six institutions into two universities, the other made up of three schools on the eastern side of the state.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), which oversees these universities, said each school will keep its current name and identity while expanding academic opportunities for students. This essentially means, for example, a student at Cal U could take an online class offered at Clarion. While each campus will go by its original name, they will act as one.

PASSHE says both universities will be accredited with a single president, single leadership team and a single faculty cohort and athletics will remain on each individual campus.

Also on Thursday, the Board of Governors voted to request $550 million in state funding next fiscal year, which is $73 million more than last year’s general operating appropriation.

Cal U, Edinboro and Clarion will combine effective July 2022. The school’s colors will be dark navy blue, red and gold.