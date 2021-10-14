By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett is getting into the Halloween spirit in a unique way this year.
Garrett has decorated his home with gravestones for quarterbacks in the NFL, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
His front yard is littered with tombstones, including one for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow both are also featured.
TMZ says the headstones feature opposing passers’ last names, numbers and team helmets.
Myles Garrett’s front yard
#SackCity #CLE #QBKiller pic.twitter.com/JANNUehVPd
— Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) October 14, 2021
Garrett has a league-high 7 sacks and 16 quarterback hits so far this season.
The Steelers face the Browns on Oct. 31 in Cleveland and again in Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, 2022.