By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An electrician and small business owner will head to federal prison for more than seven years.
Anthony Bellisario, 58-years-old, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
Bellisario’s case was connected to a Department of Homeland Security Investigation of a dark internet website that offered child pornography videos for sale using Bitcoin.
Bellisario was found to be one of the users of that website.
He is also the owner of RKB Electric and Supply in Carnegie.