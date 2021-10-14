WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A woman is dead and a man is unaccounted for following a house fire in West Mifflin.

According to Allegheny County Police, they, along with fire crews, were called to the home in the 1600 block of Lebanon School Road just before 4:00 a.m.

Two people were reported to be inside the home and first responders were able to confirm a man and a woman lived inside.

The woman was removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is still unaccounted for.

As of 5:30 a.m., firefighters were seen using chainsaws to cut brush and tree limbs as the home is located in a heavily wooded area.

They also had to deal with early-morning fog in the area.

The fire marshal is also on the scene and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward is on the scene and will provide updates on Your Day Pittsburgh as well as KDKA Morning News on Pittsburgh’s CW.