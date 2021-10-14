By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No one was hurt when a houseboat on the Allegheny River caught fire on Thursday morning.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 6:00 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire responded to a houseboat fire right outside of PNC Park on the Allegheny River.
When a river rescue crew member was reporting to work, they observed smoke coming from the docked boat.
Personnel from river rescue then used fire extinguishers to control the fire under firefighters were able to get to the scene and extinguish the fire.
The boat was not occupied at the time and no one was hurt.
The fire investigation unit is looking into the exact cause but it appears the fire started in a mattress on the vessel.