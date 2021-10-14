By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh, you can help the Penguins’ beloved mascot Iceburgh get to the Mascot Hall of Fame.READ MORE: Bees, Bites, Stings, And Mosquitos: What Is Causing This Influx In Buzzing?
The lovable penguin is one of 10 finalists up to be inducted into the hall.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: One More Day Of Warm Temperatures Before Cooler Conditions Move In
However, Iceburgh can’t do it without your help.
Fan voting will help determine which mascot makes the cut and you can cast your ballot for Iceburgh at this link.MORE NEWS: Woman Dies, Man Unaccounted For In House Fire In West Mifflin
Voting will begin on October 17.