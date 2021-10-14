KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh, you can help the Penguins’ beloved mascot Iceburgh get to the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The lovable penguin is one of 10 finalists up to be inducted into the hall.

However, Iceburgh can’t do it without your help.

Fan voting will help determine which mascot makes the cut and you can cast your ballot for Iceburgh at this link.

Voting will begin on October 17.