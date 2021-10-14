By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – State police in Indiana County are conducting an investigating after several items that are used to make methamphetamine.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, their Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called to a wooded area on Dilltown Heights Road in Buffington Township, Indiana County, when a resident cleaning up trash found suspicious materials.
The team found 19 acid generators, three one-pot vessels, two empty containers of Draino, and six empty blister packs that they believe to be from pseudoephedrine packaging.
State police troopers say these items are normally used to make methamphetamines.
All the items were collected without incident and state police are investigating.
No suspects have been identified.