PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The calendar may say October, the leaves may be changing, but the yellow jackets and mosquitos are unrelenting.

From school recess being forced indoors by the yellow jackets, or outdoor parties being annoyed by mosquitos it’s hard to miss the buzzing.

“It’s not uncommon, this time of year to see a lot more activity for yellow jackets and some of the some of the other stinging insects,” Ehrlich Pest Control Entomologist Dr. Chad Gore says.

Dr. Gore says their work in the hive is done and “they’re scouting out places for the, for the newly mated queens, to find overwintering sites.”

Plus the hives and nests are at their peak of population.

He says the wintering favorites are right where we live.

“Places on, and around homes and around properties and so forth,” he explains.

The honey bees are also out in force right now.

“Those colonies are mature colonies, so they’re pretty large at this point, or can be pretty large at this point,” Dr. Gore says.

So will the chill coming this weekend end the buzzing?

Dr. Gore says it might slow them a bit.

“Once we start getting those freezing nights and days, then you’re going to see basically the activity is going to be gone,” he says.

The important word there is freeze.

WATCH: What’s Up With All These Mosquitos?



As for the mosquitos, they have been also out in force.

“It’s certainly not uncommon to have mosquitoes, all the way into fall,” Dr. Gore explains.

With two confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus in our area so far Dr. Gore says the cooler temperatures in the morning and the evenings will help with some varieties of mosquitos.

“Our West Nile Virus vectors, tend to be those nighttime biters, so when we get those cold stretches so you’ll see less biting activity of those ones during those biting times,” he says.

However, he warns when it warms back up, they’ll be back. So keep the bug spray handy.

“We should still see some mosquito activity for the next, you know quite a few, quite a few weeks or at least until we get a get a really good freeze.”