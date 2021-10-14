By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s time to start gathering up all of those unused, unwanted items for recycling.

The Pennsylvania Resource Council’s 10th annual “Reuse Fest” is set for this weekend.

On Saturday, at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., they’ll be collected gently used items to be reused by local nonprofits.

They will be accepting anything from clothes and furniture to lawn and garden equipment.

You can also donate usable building supplies.

They’re asking those in attendance to pack the items and put them in your trunk or truck bed so workers can unload them.

You can get the full list of accepted items at this link.