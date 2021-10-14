By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A cold front is heading our way, and it’s expected to create a vibrant bloom of fall colors throughout the state.

Colors are starting to fade in some northern counties, but the rest of the north along with Westmoreland and Somerset counties have reached peak color. Most of Pittsburgh’s surrounding counties are still about one week away from the best color.

Peak color has arrived 🍂🍁 in the northern tier, Allegheny Plateau, #LaurelHighlands and Poconos. The cooldown that is expected to arrive this weekend should drive a vibrant bloom of additional color throughout the state. Week 3 #PAFallFoliage report ➡ https://t.co/7sdeZS6dYt pic.twitter.com/Vll56CD44o — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 14, 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ weekly report recommends visiting the Blue Hole area of Forbes State Forest in our area. That region is about to peak with beautiful reds, oranges and yellows.

The Laurel Ridge is also approaching peak color, so now’s the time to get out and enjoy it.

In other southwestern counties like Allegheny and Washington — and the lower parts of Westmoreland — some areas are still pretty green, the transitions slowed down by warmer than average temperatures.

You can check out the DCNR’s full report here.