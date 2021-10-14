By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hours before Harry Styles’ sold-out Pittsburgh show, which requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test, hundreds of fans are already in line.
People are lined up still trying to get tickets while another line is camping outside, waiting to get in.
There about 300-400 people who are waiting outside in the multiple lines. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gvqMoQ6lK8
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 14, 2021
Styles announced in August that fans would be required to prove they’re vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test. While PPG Paints Arena only requires masks, Styles’ show mandates them.
Styles joins other artists with the vaccine-or-test policy. Some venues like the Pavilion at Star Lake and Stage AE are also implementing similar requirements for all shows.
Chris Hoffman will have more on KDKA Evening News.