By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, Pittsburgh International Airport will break ground on its new landside terminal.

It’s been a feat to get to this day after the pandemic sparked a major delay.

The $1.4 billion project will include a new entrance, terminal, and parking garage.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.