By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, Pittsburgh International Airport will break ground on its new landside terminal.READ MORE: Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Motion Seeking To Stop Subpoena For Pennsylvania Voters' Information
It’s been a feat to get to this day after the pandemic sparked a major delay.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Resource Council's 10th Annual Reuse Fest Being Hosted This Weekend
The $1.4 billion project will include a new entrance, terminal, and parking garage.MORE NEWS: No Injuries Reported In Houseboat Fire On Allegheny River Outside Of PNC Park
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.