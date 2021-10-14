PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing several charges after police say he tried meeting up with a 13-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Thomas Hunt of the South Side was working at Joe’s Crab Shack when he started talking to who he believed was a teenager.
Documents show sexually explicit social media messages and texts between the two.
The FBI said Hunt planned to meet the girl at Station Square on Wednesday, when he was arrested by an undercover agent.