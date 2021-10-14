KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old child.

Police say Dreemare Matthews was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday near Allegheny Traditional Academy. The teen was wearing a blue polo shirt and blue pants. He had a red and white book bag.

Police say he may be on the North Side.

If you have any information, call the police at 412-323-7141.