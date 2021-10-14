By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened on Route 30 at Agnew Road in Jeannette Thursday.
The road was closed but has since reopened.
Details are limited, and there’s been no word on what led up to the crash or the condition of the two other patients.