KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – In Allegheny County, criminals are once again making off with stolen catalytic converters.

Around 9:15 Thursday night, two catalytic converters were stolen from underneath a truck in the parking lot of Mongiovi and Son.

The whole thing took no more than three minutes and was recorded on surveillance video.

In the video, you can see the two suspects pull into the parking lot with their license plate facing away from the camera.

You can see one person crawl under the truck, mess around for a short time, come back up and walk around to the back of the van. The doors open, the doors close and they pull off.

In the daylight, you can see the two spots where the converter was cut clean out.

The director of marketing for Mongiovi and Son says the parts will cost about $2,000 to replace, both a loss and a hassle no small business needs right now.

“Small businesses have had to endure a lot this year. We’re already dealing with supply shortages, price increases, a delay in shipping times, so this is just another thing that is setting us back,” said Director of Marketing Rachel Mongiovi.

The truck is used to deliver materials to clients and with the vehicle out of service, this will set the business back at least two days.

And this was not the only place. Mongiovi is aware of at least one other business nearby that had seven catalytic converters stolen overnight.

Kennedy Township police are investigating.

Earlier this week, 35 catalytic converters were stolen from an RV dealership in Westmoreland County.