By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the Monongahela River.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the body was found Friday near the Liberty Bridge by South 4th Street after reports a body was spotted around 6:15 p.m.
The man has not yet been identified.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.