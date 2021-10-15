KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Body Found In River, Liberty Bridge, Local TV, Monongahela River, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, South 4th Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Monongahela River.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Arrested In Connection To 2 Deadly Shootings In West Virginia

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the body was found Friday near the Liberty Bridge by South 4th Street after reports a body was spotted around 6:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Vigil Held For Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh Man Who Died After Being Tased By Police During Arrest

The man has not yet been identified.

MORE NEWS: 2 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Local Business

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.