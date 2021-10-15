PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Community members held a vigil to remember the man who died after police used a stun gun on him during an arrest in Pittsburgh.

People gathered Friday at Friendship Park with signs and candles for 54-year-old Jim Rogers. His cause of death has not been released.

Family members shared an old photo of Jim Rogers. Rogers died in a hospital a day after an incident where police tased him. His family said they want answers. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/TLTuLUg4m8 — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) October 15, 2021

Many neighbors saw the incident on Harriet Street in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning. KDKA obtained a cell phone video taken by a witness. The video shows some of what happened.

According to investigators, Rogers “became non-compliant while being taken into custody” after a 911 call came in for “a suspicious person involved with a theft.”

An officer is seen confronting Rogers in the street, and a stun gun is used.

Some witnesses said a stun gun was used two or three times, but that has not been confirmed. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the incident.

Neighbors told KDKA’s Jessica Guay that Rogers was experiencing homelessness. They said he took a bike that was for sale, rode it around the block, returned it and smoked a cigarette on someone’s porch.

According to police, Rogers became unresponsive while he went to the hospital for medical clearance. He died in the hospital on Thursday.

“No justice, no peace,” being chanted at a vigil for Jim Rogers, a man who was tased by police in Bloomfield and died the next day in a hospital. Community members are uniting to speak up and they want to make sure Rogers is not forgotten. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2mG5IdEqnc — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) October 15, 2021

Organizers say they want charges to be filed.