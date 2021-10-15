KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An SUV went on a crash course in a cemetery in Cranberry Township.

The crash happened early Friday morning at Saint John’s Lutheran Church at the corner of Freedom Road and Autumn Hill Drive.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

The car took out about a dozen older headstones.

Police say the driver lost control before the crash and suffered minor injuries.

When it got lighter out, the SUV was towed from the scene.