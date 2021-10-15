By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An SUV went on a crash course in a cemetery in Cranberry Township.READ MORE: WATCH: Butler Marching Band Performs Outside Hospital To Show Support For Health Care Workers
The crash happened early Friday morning at Saint John’s Lutheran Church at the corner of Freedom Road and Autumn Hill Drive.
READ MORE: FDA Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot
The car took out about a dozen older headstones.
Police say the driver lost control before the crash and suffered minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts
When it got lighter out, the SUV was towed from the scene.