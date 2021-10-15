KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Dormont are asking for help finding a 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.

Police say Christopher Edwards was last seen Sunday and is currently considered a missing person.

(Photo provided by Dormont Police)

According to police, he was reported missing by his mother and it’s unlike him to be outside of Dormont.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-561-8900.