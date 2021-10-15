By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Dormont are asking for help finding a 37-year-old man who hasn't been seen since the weekend.
Police say Christopher Edwards was last seen Sunday and is currently considered a missing person.
According to police, he was reported missing by his mother and it's unlike him to be outside of Dormont.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-561-8900.