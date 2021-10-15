By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man police say has used various schemes to steal money.
Greensburg Police say Chad Carlton is wanted on one count of theft by deception and similar charges by the state police.
"Anyone from the public should use caution when dealing with Carlton as all of his victims have described him as using fraud schemes to steal money," say Greensburg police.
Police say he’s known to be “very convincing” with storytelling.
According to police, he's been on the move and it's unknown where he is now.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-834-3800.