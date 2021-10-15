By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SUNRISE, Fla. (KDKA) – Jeff carter has only been a Penguin for 22 games, including regular season and playoffs, but he’s scored 14 goals in the black and yellow.

When Carter put a puck past Florida Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday night, he became the latest NHL player to score 400 goals.

ANOTHER POWER-PLAY GOAL! @JeffCarter_77 gets his 400th NHL goal and ties the game at 2-2. pic.twitter.com/ap0rt6LA4Q — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 15, 2021

He joins teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as active players in the NHL with 400 or more goals.

Carter, an 11th overall pick in 2003 by the Philadelphia Flyers, scored his first NHL goal as a member of the Flyers in 2005, also against the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins acquired Carter last season, trading two draft picks to the Los Angeles Kings for the goal-scoring center.

During Carter’s time with Los Angeles, he won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.