By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SUNRISE, Fla. (KDKA) – Jeff carter has only been a Penguin for 22 games, including regular season and playoffs, but he’s scored 14 goals in the black and yellow.READ MORE: Florida, Down 2 Late, Rallies To Beat Pens 5-4 In OT
When Carter put a puck past Florida Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday night, he became the latest NHL player to score 400 goals.
ANOTHER POWER-PLAY GOAL! @JeffCarter_77 gets his 400th NHL goal and ties the game at 2-2. pic.twitter.com/ap0rt6LA4Q
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 15, 2021
He joins teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as active players in the NHL with 400 or more goals.READ MORE: Penguins' Mascot Iceburgh Among 10 Finalists For The Mascot Hall Of Fame
Carter, an 11th overall pick in 2003 by the Philadelphia Flyers, scored his first NHL goal as a member of the Flyers in 2005, also against the Florida Panthers.
The Penguins acquired Carter last season, trading two draft picks to the Los Angeles Kings for the goal-scoring center.MORE NEWS: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Says Just 4 Players Unvaccinated
During Carter’s time with Los Angeles, he won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.