By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge found an Armstrong County state trooper not guilty of harassment.
Trooper Nickolas Elliott was accused of unwarranted use of force against a 15-year-old boy.

A judge found Elliott not guilty, but according to the Trib, he will remain on restricted duty until an internal investigation is completed to determine if he violated the governor’s code of ethics.
Elliott enlisted in Oct. 2016 and is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Kittanning.
He was suspended without pay pending the resolution of the charge against him.