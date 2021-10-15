By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,725 new coronavirus cases and 82 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,502,124 cases and 30,418 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,946 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 687 in ICUs.

The state says 13,296,208 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,352,823 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,600,744 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 78,027 cases among residents and 16,809 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,229 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 31,780 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

