PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship Program got a major boost on Thursday.
The PPG Foundation provided the program with a $1 million gift.
With the gift, each year, five students will be selected and named "PPG Scholars of the Pittsburgh Promise."
Those students will have the chance to build relationships and have mentoring experiences with company leaders as they pursue their degrees.
"You have used your resources to bring us hope," said Dr. Wayne Walters, the Pittsburgh Public Schools interim superintendent. "Hope in possibilities, hope in exposure, hope in mentorship, hope in equitable access for our young people to engage in and experience higher education."
The Pittsburgh Promise has helped more than 10,000 Pittsburgh students go to college with more than $154 million in scholarships.