KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Charleroi, Danielle Rainey, Derrick Price, Drug Bust, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – A report of a probation violation led to a drug bust in Washington County.

Police were called to a home in Charleroi and there they found 41-year-old Danielle Rainey drinking on her porch, which was a violation of the terms of her probation.

https://twitter.com/AmyWadas/status/1448666725252157452/photo/1

They then searched the home where they found crack, several scales, about 57 bricks of heroin, and more than $8,000 in cash.

Rainey was arrested along with 51-year-old Derrick Price on drug charges.