By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – A report of a probation violation led to a drug bust in Washington County.
Police were called to a home in Charleroi and there they found 41-year-old Danielle Rainey drinking on her porch, which was a violation of the terms of her probation.
They then searched the home where they found crack, several scales, about 57 bricks of heroin, and more than $8,000 in cash.
Rainey was arrested along with 51-year-old Derrick Price on drug charges.