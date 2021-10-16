By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Washington County Jail is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
18 inmates tested positive on Wednesday and the warden says six were vaccinated, two had one dose of a vaccine, and 10 were unvaccinated.
Two of those inmates were symptomatic at the time.
All of the affected inmates were housed in the Three-East Medium Security Unit, which is under quarantine until Monday.