By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Washington County Jail is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

18 inmates tested positive on Wednesday and the warden says six were vaccinated, two had one dose of a vaccine, and 10 were unvaccinated.

Two of those inmates were symptomatic at the time.

All of the affected inmates were housed in the Three-East Medium Security Unit, which is under quarantine until Monday.