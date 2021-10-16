PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the Penguins start their home schedule as Marc-Andre Fleury and the Chicago Blackhawks come to PPG Paints Arena.

When the puck drops, the fans will be back without capacity limits.

Fans were lined up outside waiting for the doors to open and see the boys of winter.

“I’m pretty pumped,” said Jarett Bender. “It’s game one, I wish Crosby was here but we got Fleury in town tonight, too, so it should be a good game.”

This is the second stop away from Pittsburgh for the Penguins’ former first overall pick Marc-Andre Fleury, as he was traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason.

Penguins fans’ love for the netminder has not wavered even as he is no longer wearing the skating penguin.

“I’m excited, honestly, to see Fleury,” said Sydney Powell. “I don’t know if that’s controversial, but I’m really glad we’re playing against him. I’m going to be screaming all night.”

With thousands of fans expected, it’s gearing up to be a rowdy home opener.

PPG Paints Arena says they are following the latest CDC guidelines and are recommending, but not requiring, all guests to wear masks.

They also do not have a vaccine requirement.

The puck drops at 7:00 as the Penguins look to get their second win of the 2021-22 campaign, coming home from Florida with a 1-0-1 record.