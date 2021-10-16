By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the Homewood South neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police say they received reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street.
When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg.
Medics took the victim to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say they have no details on a suspect and that the investigation is continuing.