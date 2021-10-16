By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — A woman is accused of leaving her 12-year-old child at a stranger’s home in Lancaster County, believing it was the home of the child’s father.

Lori Kreider, 45, of Lancaster reportedly dropped off her child at the front porch of a residence located in the 400 block of Surrey Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police accuse Kreider of not checking if the residence belonged to the father or if he was there.

Officers say they verified the home did not belong to the father.

Kreider allegedly “refused to come pick up” her child after being contacted by officers.

The child was placed in the care of a relative, and police arrested Kreider around noon on Monday, October 11.

She is charged with one count of Endangering Welfare of Children.