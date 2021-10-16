By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a duplex fire in Lawrenceville.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is working to extinguish the fire at a three-level duplex in the 200 block of Ater Way.



No injuries have been reported but a firefighter is being treated by medics for breathing issues.
