By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a duplex fire in Lawrenceville.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is working to extinguish the fire at a three-level duplex in the 200 block of Ater Way.

No injuries have been reported but a firefighter is being treated by medics for breathing issues.

