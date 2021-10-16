By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in Beaver County on Saturday morning.
According to the NWS, the two tornadoes were in Shippingport and the other in the Monaca-Freedom area.
The early morning storms in Beaver County resulted in downed trees, downed power lines, damage to homes, as well as power outages.
The NWS says these tornadoes are the 19th and 20th to be observed in Beaver County since 1950.