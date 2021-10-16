By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have updated their roster ahead of tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Right winger Bryan Rust and defenseman Mike Matheson are out for tonight’s game, according to the Penguins.
READ MORE: In-Person, Halloween-Themed Tours Of Pitt's Nationality Rooms Happening Next Week
Coach Sullivan confirms that Matheson and Rust will not play tonight vs. Chicago. Aston-Reese will be a game-time decision. Crosby skated this morning and is progressing.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 16, 2021
The status of forward Zach Aston-Reese is a "game-time decision," the Penguins said, adding that Sidney Crosby is "progressing" after his wrist surgery and skated this morning with the team.
The Penguins will face off against the Blackhawks at 7 p.m. tonight at PPG Paints Arena.