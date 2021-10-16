KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have updated their roster ahead of tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Right winger Bryan Rust and defenseman Mike Matheson are out for tonight’s game, according to the Penguins.

The status of forward Zach Aston-Reese is a “game-time decision,” the Penguins said, adding that Sidney Crosby is “progressing” after his wrist surgery and skated this morning with the team.

The Penguins will face off against the Blackhawks at 7 p.m. tonight at PPG Paints Arena.