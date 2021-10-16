PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a mild start to our morning with lows in the mid 60’s and that’s about the warmest we will be today.
A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Beaver County just after 6:00 a.m, expiring at 6:30 a.m.
A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Butler County just before 7:00 a.m.
TORNADO WARNING UNTIL 715am for Butler County. Seek shelter in the lowest level of your home. @MaryOursWX is tracking these on @KDKA right now! pic.twitter.com/x4YyW7FO4M
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) October 16, 2021
It’s unfortunate, just as foliage colors are peaking, much of the leaves are just going to blow off.
I wouldn’t cancel all outdoor plans this afternoon but maybe delay going to the pumpkin patch until later in the morning.
You’ll need to bundle up today as temperatures will fall through the afternoon leaving daytime temperatures in the mid 50s.
Behind the cold front, “sweater weather” and perfect football weather returns with highs around 60 Sunday with sunshine and mid to upper 60s for the work week!
