KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a mild start to our morning with lows in the mid 60’s and that’s about the warmest we will be today.

The heaviest rain will continue early this morning and ease up by the afternoon.

READ MORE: Driver Taken To Hospital After Crashing Car Over Embankment Along Rt. 51 In Fayette County

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Beaver County just after 6:00 a.m, expiring at 6:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Butler County just before 7:00 a.m.

It’s unfortunate, just as foliage colors are peaking, much of the leaves are just going to blow off.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

READ MORE: Steelers Launching Fireworks Program To Make Sure Fans Get Into Heinz Field In Time For Kickoff

I wouldn’t cancel all outdoor plans this afternoon but maybe delay going to the pumpkin patch until later in the morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

You’ll need to bundle up today as temperatures will fall through the afternoon leaving daytime temperatures in the mid 50s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Behind the cold front, “sweater weather” and perfect football weather returns with highs around 60 Sunday with sunshine and mid to upper 60s for the work week!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

MORE NEWS: Man Hospitalized After SUV Rolls Down Hillside Near Steelers Facility On South Side

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.