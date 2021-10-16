By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers made two roster moves.
The Steelers activated tackle Zach Banner from the reserve/injured designated for return list, putting him on the 53-man roster.
Banner has been practicing since September 29 and the team had 21 days to decide whether or not to activate him to the 53-man roster.
He signed a two-year contract this offseason and was rehabbing a season-ending knee injury he sustained in week one of the 2020 season against the Giants.
In a corresponding move, the team also placed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the reserve/injured list after he was injured against the Broncos.