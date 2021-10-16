By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People waiting in long lines to get into Heinz Field has been a common theme for Steelers fans this season, and the team is launching a new program to help fans get into their seats in time for games.

The new program will use something near and dear to many fans — with fireworks launched into the sky.

Heinz Field management and the team are kicking off the Fireworks Alert Program, beginning this Sunday.

Zambelli Fireworks will light up the sky, one hour before kickoff.

For Sunday’s game, that will be around 7:20 p.m.

The team wants the fireworks to serve as a reminder to fans to make their way into Heinz Field so that they don’t miss pregame activities and kickoff.

So will this work?

If there’s one thing Pittsburghers like just as much as the Steelers it’s fireworks.

“We love it, we love fireworks,” said Brenda and Ceasar, two fans tailgating outside of Heinz Field. “We came early to see the fireworks.”

“Week one, the opening, I was here and it was pandemonium,” recalled Dee Chambers. “So, absolutely, I’m going to be in there before the fireworks go off.”

The Steelers and Seahawks will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. for the black and gold’s first primetime game of the season.