By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER/BUTLER COUNTIES (KDKA) — After overnight tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms, some homeowners in Beaver and Butler Counties are dealing with property damage this morning.
Some of the storm damage has led to trees collapsing in roadways or nearby houses.

As of around 10 a.m. on Saturday, 280 Duquesne Light customers in New Sewickley, 140 customers in Monaca and 20 customers in Freedom Borough do not have power.

The National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh branch says that is investigating a few places to see if they sustained possible tornado damage.
Showers and thunderstorms, which have prompted several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, are continuing east ahead of a cold front. We will likely investigate at least one or two areas for possible tornado damage. Seeing any wind damage? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/nXolwx10yR
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 16, 2021