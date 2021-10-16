KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
Crews are cleaning up roadways in New Sewickley Township and other areas, and power is out for several residents across the region.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER/BUTLER COUNTIES (KDKA) — After overnight tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms, some homeowners in Beaver and Butler Counties are dealing with property damage this morning.

Some of the storm damage has led to trees collapsing in roadways or nearby houses.

Storm damage in Shippingport, Pa. (Photo Courtesy of a KDKA viewer)

A fallen tree obscured a home in Shippingport, Pa. (Photo Courtesy of a KDKA viewer)

As of around 10 a.m. on Saturday, 280 Duquesne Light customers in New Sewickley, 140 customers in Monaca and 20 customers in Freedom Borough do not have power.

Crews clear up fallen trees in New Sewickley Township. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

Trees were damaged in New Sewickley Township. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

A fallen tree nearby a home in Monaca. (Photo Courtesy of Monica Tanner)

The National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh branch says that is investigating a few places to see if they sustained possible tornado damage.