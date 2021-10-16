KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two people were shot and taken to the hospital in Stowe Township on Saturday night.

According to dispatch, just before 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 1600 block of Pine Hollow.

Their conditions are unknown.

