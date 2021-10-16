By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh, and the United States, are not the only places in the world with spooky tales to tell as we approach the Halloween season.

The University of Pittsburgh is offering guided, in-person tours of its nationality rooms, and visitors can hear spine-chilling stories from multiple cultures.

The Halloween-themed tours are scheduled for October 22 and October 23, the weekend before Halloween.

Organizers say 11 of the 32 nationality rooms will be a part of the tour, including the Turkish, Norwegian, Ukrainian and Russian rooms.

Registration is available online, and is required.

No one will be able to walk in for the tours.

The admission price for adults is $10 and $5 for those under the age of 18.