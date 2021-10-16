KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
According to Pittsburgh Police, 22-year-old Unique Lane was arrested in connection with the shooting. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly two weeks after a woman was found shot to death in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood, detectives have made an arrest in connection with the deadly incident.

On October 3rd, a woman was found shot to death along Glen Mawr Street.

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Lane is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing criminal homicide charges.

