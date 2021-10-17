By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in Penn Hills.
According to Allegheny County Police, just after 3:30 p.m., they were notified of human skeletal remains found in a wooded area in the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue.
Homicide detectives and the medical examiner were called to the scene.
