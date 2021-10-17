By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Lancaster responded to a report of a shooting at Park City Center Mall on Sunday afternoon.
According to a report from LancasterOnline, police, and EMS were called to the mall just before 2:30 p.m. for gunshot wound and trampling victims.
The number of people shot is unknown and the Lancaster County District attorney says non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.
Lancaster Police have said that the mall has been closed and will not reopen until Monday morning.
Police also added that there is no immediate threat or danger to the public.
Earlier this year, two juveniles were arrested after gunfire rang out at the Ross Park Mall in Ross Township.
