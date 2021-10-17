By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – After surveying damage from Saturday morning’s strong storms, the National Weather Service has determined that damage sustained in Butler County was not due to a tornado.READ MORE: National Weather Service Confirms 2 Tornadoes In Beaver County
The National Weather Service said that the damage was the result of strong, straight-line winds.READ MORE: 'We Got Banged Bad:' Freedom Hit Hard During Saturday Morning's Storms
Meanwhile, in neighboring Beaver County, the National Weather Service determined on Saturday that two tornadoes did touch down during the storms.
Those early morning storms in Beaver County resulted in downed trees, downed power lines, damage to homes, as well as power outages.
The NWS says these tornadoes are the 19th and 20th to be observed in Beaver County since 1950.MORE NEWS: Severe Thunderstorms And Tornado Warnings Lead To Upended Trees, Storm Damage In Southwestern Pa. Counties
