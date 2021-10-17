By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pitt Panthers are now in the Associated Press Top 25.
The rankings were released on Sunday afternoon and the Panthers find themselves ranked 23rd in the nation.
This comes on the heels of the Panthers' 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Panthers are currently 2-0 in ACC play and are carrying a 3-0 record away from Heinz Field.
Overall, the Panthers are 5-1 this season. Their only loss coming to Western Michigan on September 18.
Next Saturday, Pitt will take on the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field at 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Penn State remains in the top ten, staying at number seven in the nation.