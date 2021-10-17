By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Wolf administration announced on Friday that it was awarding close to $5.5 million to Pennsylvania counties to help lower the number of people facing homelessness across the state.READ MORE: Lawrenceville Fire Reportedly Rekindles Briefly Morning After
The funding is courtesy of the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Some of the tools organizations and groups use to reduce homelessness are “rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration,” the DCED says.READ MORE: 2-Car T Trains And Extra Service Set For Steeler Game At Heinz Field
Butler County received $368,313 for Catholic Charities and The Care Center.
Blair County received $97,525 for Rapid Rehousing, Homelessness Prevention and Family Services, Inc.MORE NEWS: US Religious Group Says 17 Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti
The Blair County Community Action Agency was also awarded $399,438.