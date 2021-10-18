By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 994 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths over the past three days.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 817 are confirmed cases and 177 are probable cases.
The 12 new deaths come from an import of data from the state and happened from Sept. 18 to Oct. 11. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group, and 10 were 65 or older.
There have been 8,555 total hospitalizations and 127,983 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,244.
