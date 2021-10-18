PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are appearing to be declining across the country, and health leaders are attributing that to vaccination rates — but millions of unvaccinated Americans could lead to another wave of a surge in cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is once again encouraging people to get vaccinated, saying it’s the best way to protect yourself, the people around you, and to prevent another surge of the virus.

During an interview on Sunday, Dr. Fauci said the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and cases are declining.

President Biden says that nationally, cases are down 47% and hospitalizations are down 38%.

Dr. Fauci says these trends will only continue in this direction if those who are unvaccinated get the shot.

“The problem is, we have 66 million people who are eligible who are not vaccinated. If we don’t do well, you could have a stalling. We have seen in the past, a resurgence,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci also game some advice for the holidays, saying that those who are vaccinated should enjoy the season with family and friends as best as they can.

However, those who are unvaccinated should get the vaccine or follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask during indoor gatherings.

Here in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf says that 70% of adults are vaccinated.